Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College Scholarships
Provides scholarships to local high school graduates to help them pursue their college education.
About
West Point Scholarship Fund Association
Founded in
1976
EIN
942358783
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
PO BOX 431 WEST POINT, California 95255-0431 United States
Website
whitecountylibraries.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
West Point Scholarship Fund Association, founded in 1976, grants scholarships to local high school graduates for college.
Mission
The West Point Scholarship Fund Association's mission is to grant scholarships to local high school graduates to use for college.
