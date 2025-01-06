West Suburban Mounted Search & Rescue
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mounted Search and Rescue
Aids in locating missing persons across various terrains in Dupage, Will, and Cook Counties using trained horses and experienced riders.
About
West Suburban Mounted Search & Rescue
Founded in
2024
EIN
991752240
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Search And Rescue Organizations
Address
1717 N NAPER BLVD STE 111 NAPERVILLE, Illinois 60563-8837 United States
Website
www.whitehallcoplay.org
Phone
(610)-439-1431
Email address
About
West Suburban Mounted Search & Rescue, founded in 2024 in Naperville, IL, aids in locating missing persons across various terrains using trained horses in Dupage, Will, and Cook counties.
Mission
West Suburban Mounted Search and Rescue aids in locating missing persons using trained horses, covering various terrains across Dupage, Will, and Cook counties.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: