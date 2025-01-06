West Tennessee Smokies Travel Baseball Team
Donate to
West Tennessee Smokies Travel Baseball Team
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
West Tennessee Smokies Travel Baseball Team
Shop to support
West Tennessee Smokies Travel Baseball Team
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
West Tennessee Smokies Travel Baseball Team
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Travel Baseball Team
Provides a competitive baseball experience for talented 10U players in West Tennessee, focusing on development and tournament participation.
About
West Tennessee Smokies Travel Baseball Team
Founded in
2024
EIN
991247910
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Sports Teams
Address
1070 PAIR RD MARTIN, Tennessee 38237-8606 United States
Website
whitesborotx.com
Phone
(903)-564-3331
Email address
About
The West Tennessee Smokies, founded in 2024, are a 10U AA travel baseball team based in Martin, TN. They are dedicated to providing talented young players with a competitive environment to develop their skills and love for the game.
Mission
WEST TENNESSEE SMOKIES TRAVEL BASEBALL TEAM brings youth together in Martin, Tennessee, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship through baseball.
Looking for other organizations in
Tennessee, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: