West Valley Alliance
Donate to
West Valley Alliance
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
West Valley Alliance
Shop to support
West Valley Alliance
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
West Valley Alliance
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Beautification
Removes graffiti and abates weeds to improve the appearance and safety of the local community.
About
West Valley Alliance
Founded in
1999
EIN
954726917
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
17535 CHATSWORTH STREET GRANADA HILLS, California 91344-0000 United States
Website
www.firstbaptistcolfax.org
Phone
(509)-397-4676
Email address
About
West Valley Alliance, based in Granada Hills, CA, fosters collaboration between local businesses and residents. Through networking events and initiatives, the organization promotes economic growth and community development in the West Valley region.
Mission
West Valley Alliance removes graffiti and abates weeds in the surrounding community. Their organization's primary function is centered around these tasks.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: