Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
We the People
A curricular program focused on educating students about the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Project Citizen
A program providing hands-on learning experiences for students to engage in civic action and problem-solving.
About
West Virginia Civic Education Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
923545297
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
5316 KANAWHA AVE SE CHARLESTON, West Virginia 25304-2216 United States
Website
wholelifectr.org
Phone
(610)-417-2067
Email address
-
About
The West Virginia Civic Education Foundation guides students through inquiry-based civic learning, transforming classrooms into places where government is experienced firsthand. The Foundation educates WV students on the Constitution through programs like 'We the People'.
Mission
WEST VIRGINIA CIVIC EDUCATION FOUNDATION supports civic education in Charleston, West Virginia, empowering individuals with knowledge for active and informed community participation.
{Similar 1}
