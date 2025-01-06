Western Orthopaedic Association
Donate to
Western Orthopaedic Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Western Orthopaedic Association
Shop to support
Western Orthopaedic Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Western Orthopaedic Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Continuing Medical Education (CME)
Offers at least 60 CME credits annually through membership benefits, including tests and the Annual Meeting.
Self-Assessment Exam
Assess your orthopaedic surgery knowledge and earn 10 CME credits towards MOC requirements.
About
Western Orthopaedic Association
Founded in
1958
EIN
941379470
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
110 WEST ROAD 227 TOWSON, Maryland 21204-0000 United States
Website
willardlibrary.org
Phone
(269)-968-8166
Email address
-
About
The Western Orthopaedic Association (WOA), established in 1932, is the first Orthopaedic Society of its kind west of the Mississippi. WOA's mission is to help ensure that people in the western region of the United States receive high quality ethical orthopaedic care. The Western Orthopaedic Foundation's (WOF) mission is to advance the science and practice of orthopaedic surgery throughout the western region by improving orthopaedic education.
Mission
The Western Orthopaedic Association provides educational programs, fosters collegiality, and influences health policy to ensure high quality ethical care in the western region of the United States.
Looking for other organizations in
Maryland, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: