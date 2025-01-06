About

The Western Orthopaedic Association (WOA), established in 1932, is the first Orthopaedic Society of its kind west of the Mississippi. WOA's mission is to help ensure that people in the western region of the United States receive high quality ethical orthopaedic care. The Western Orthopaedic Foundation's (WOF) mission is to advance the science and practice of orthopaedic surgery throughout the western region by improving orthopaedic education.

Mission

The Western Orthopaedic Association provides educational programs, fosters collegiality, and influences health policy to ensure high quality ethical care in the western region of the United States.