Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Annual Car Show
The Western PA Region AACA hosts an annual car show and cruise, showcasing antique automobiles and bringing enthusiasts together.
About
Western Pennsylvania Region Antique Automobile Club Of America
Founded in
2023
EIN
933569702
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
4720 STATE ROUTE 982 LATROBE, Pennsylvania 15650-3280 United States
Website
www.epnb.com
Phone
(877)-773-6605
Email address
-
About
The Western PA Region Antique Automobile Club of America promotes the enjoyment and preservation of antique automobiles (at least 25 years old). They conduct annual car shows, tours, and other events for members throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Mission
The Western PA Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America's mission is the preservation and enjoyment of antique automobiles, defining an antique automobile as a passenger vehicle at least 25 years old.
