Western Regional Chapter Society Of Nuclear Medicine
Donate to
Western Regional Chapter Society Of Nuclear Medicine
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Western Regional Chapter Society Of Nuclear Medicine
Shop to support
Western Regional Chapter Society Of Nuclear Medicine
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Western Regional Chapter Society Of Nuclear Medicine
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Annual Scientific and Continuing Education Program
Provides an annual program for scientific learning and continuing education in nuclear medicine.
About
Western Regional Chapter Society Of Nuclear Medicine
Founded in
1980
EIN
942674920
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1240 IROQUOIS AVE STE 106 NAPERVILLE, Illinois 60563-8537 United States
Website
bbcschool.org
Phone
(419)-999-5517
Email address
About
Mission
Western Regional Chapter Society of Nuclear Medicine supports professionals and advancements in nuclear medicine, fostering knowledge and collaboration in the Naperville, Illinois area.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: