Western Textile Services Association
Donate to
Western Textile Services Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Western Textile Services Association
Shop to support
Western Textile Services Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Western Textile Services Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Annual Clinic and Hot-Topic Forum
A 24-hour clinic held every winter featuring tours of plants and a forum covering current industry issues.
Annual Convention
A 3-day program with business, educational, and social opportunities including educational programs, tours, a golf tournament, and special events.
Networking
A forum for members to discuss problems and opportunities, establish friendships, and build business relationships.
Informative E-Newsletter
Keeps members updated on upcoming WTSA events and current happenings in the industry.
About
Western Textile Services Association
Founded in
1946
EIN
956091739
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
11828 LA GRANGE AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90025-5212 United States
Website
www.gbcbank.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Western Textile Services Association, founded in 1911, serves the needs and interests of industrial uniform and linen supply textile rental companies. They promote common interests within the textile industry through conventions, clinics, and membership dues.
Mission
Western Textile Services Association serves the needs and interests of Industrial Uniform and Linen Supply Textile Rental companies.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: