Westminster Jefferson Park Housing
Westminster Jefferson Park Housing
Westminster Jefferson Park Housing
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Affordable Housing
Provides affordable housing support services to promote access to decent housing.
Westminster Jefferson Park Housing
Founded in 2000
2000
EIN
954726243
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Basic Needs
Address
3516 W 83RD ST INGLEWOOD, California 90305-1609 United States
Website
wgpab.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Westminster Jefferson Park Housing provides affordable housing support services with a mission to promote access to decent housing for older adults. Located in Inglewood, CA, and founded in 2000, it focuses on providing housing for older adults.
Mission
Westminster Jefferson Park Housing Corporation provides affordable housing support services with a mission to promote access to decent housing.
