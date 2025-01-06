Westminster Municipal Employees Association
Westminster Municipal Employees Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Employee Benefits
Comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life insurance, flexible spending accounts, tuition reimbursement, and wellness perks.
About
Westminster Municipal Employees Association
Founded in
1983
EIN
952625777
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 10179 WESTMINSTER, California 92685-0179 United States
Website
willowgrovecdc.org
Phone
(215)-657-3340
Email address
About
Mission
Westminster Municipal Employees Association Inc advocates for and supports the city’s municipal employees, fostering a stronger workplace community in Westminster, California.
City
State
