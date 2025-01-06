Westport Heights Elementary School Support Club
Donate to
Westport Heights Elementary School Support Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Westport Heights Elementary School Support Club
Shop to support
Westport Heights Elementary School Support Club
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Westport Heights Elementary School Support Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kids 4 College
Provides after-school programs with academic assistance, S.T.E.A.M, sports, and social-emotional learning.
About
Westport Heights Elementary School Support Club
Founded in
1995
EIN
954333653
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support - Educational Foundations
Address
6011 W 79TH ST LOS ANGELES, California 90045-2946 United States
Website
wilson.ces.ncsu.edu
Phone
(252)-237-0111
Email address
-
About
The Westport Heights Elementary School Support Club is a non-profit organization working to bring enrichment programs and financial support to the children of WHES. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
Mission
WESTPORT HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPPORT CLUB enhances the educational experience for students in Los Angeles, fostering a supportive and enriching school community.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: