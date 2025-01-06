Wgi Cares
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Planning for Donation to school in Jamaica
Planning and executing donations to schools in Jamaica. Aiming to improve education resources for students.
CARES Act Assistance
Assisting municipalities in leveraging Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Focuses on expanding business opportunities, infrastructure, and outdoor learning spaces.
About
Wgi Cares
Founded in
2023
EIN
933703217
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1786 N COMMERCE PKWY WESTON, Florida 33326-3204 United States
Website
www.wingscu.com
Phone
(180)-069-22274
Email address
About
WGI CARES INC, founded in 2023, is a non-profit based in Weston, Florida. While information about its specific mission is limited, initial filings suggest a focus on charitable activities, including planning for donations to schools in Jamaica.
Mission
WHG CARES' mission is to provide monetary support to charitable organizations that support children's causes, family and health causes, causes related to US military veterans and individuals in times of crisis due to a hardship.
{Similar 1}
