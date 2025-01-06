About

WGI CARES INC, founded in 2023, is a non-profit based in Weston, Florida. While information about its specific mission is limited, initial filings suggest a focus on charitable activities, including planning for donations to schools in Jamaica.

Mission

WHG CARES' mission is to provide monetary support to charitable organizations that support children's causes, family and health causes, causes related to US military veterans and individuals in times of crisis due to a hardship.