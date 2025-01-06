powered by 
Support 

Wgi Cares

 — 
Provide monetary support for children, family, veterans.
Events of 

Wgi Cares

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Wgi Cares
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Wgi Cares
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Wgi Cares
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Wgi Cares

100% of your purchase supports 
Wgi Cares
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Wgi Cares

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Planning for Donation to school in Jamaica

Planning and executing donations to schools in Jamaica. Aiming to improve education resources for students.

CARES Act Assistance

Assisting municipalities in leveraging Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Focuses on expanding business opportunities, infrastructure, and outdoor learning spaces.

About

Wgi Cares

Founded in

2023

EIN

933703217

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

1786 N COMMERCE PKWY WESTON, Florida 33326-3204 United States

Website

www.wingscu.com

Phone

(180)-069-22274

Email address

[email protected]

Wgi Cares
About

WGI CARES INC, founded in 2023, is a non-profit based in Weston, Florida. While information about its specific mission is limited, initial filings suggest a focus on charitable activities, including planning for donations to schools in Jamaica.

Mission

WHG CARES' mission is to provide monetary support to charitable organizations that support children's causes, family and health causes, causes related to US military veterans and individuals in times of crisis due to a hardship.

