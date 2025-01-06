About

Where The Mind Grows Physical Therapy Inc., founded in 2024 by Alyssa Breslin, is a non-profit practice dedicated to wellness and recovery, particularly for those with neurological injuries and diseases. They offer mobile outpatient and virtual treatment options and specialize in neurologic rehabilitation and accessible yoga, striving to close the gaps in care.

Mission

WHERE THE MIND GROWS PHYSICAL THERAPY INC is dedicated to enhancing physical wellness for the Sacramento community, offering compassionate support to help individuals thrive.