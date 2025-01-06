Where The Mind Grows Physical Therapy
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Neurologic Physical Therapy
Specialized physical therapy for individuals with neurological injuries and diseases.
Wheelchair Evaluations and Training
Comprehensive wheelchair evaluations and training to maximize mobility and independence.
Limb Loss Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation programs designed to support individuals with limb loss.
Accessible Yoga and Wellness
Adapted yoga and wellness programs to promote health and well-being for all abilities.
About
Where The Mind Grows Physical Therapy
Founded in
2024
EIN
933829950
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
3519 43RD ST SACRAMENTO, California 95817-3731 United States
Website
www.wirelesspowerconsortium.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Where The Mind Grows Physical Therapy Inc., founded in 2024 by Alyssa Breslin, is a non-profit practice dedicated to wellness and recovery, particularly for those with neurological injuries and diseases. They offer mobile outpatient and virtual treatment options and specialize in neurologic rehabilitation and accessible yoga, striving to close the gaps in care.
Mission
WHERE THE MIND GROWS PHYSICAL THERAPY INC is dedicated to enhancing physical wellness for the Sacramento community, offering compassionate support to help individuals thrive.
{Similar 1}
