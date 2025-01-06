Whiskey City Badd Boyz
Whiskey City Badd Boyz
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Baseball Program
Provides a baseball program for youth, specifically a 13u and 14u team, based out of Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Brady Gabbard Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser
Organizes and hosts softball tournaments to benefit the Brady Gabbard Memorial Scholarship.
About
Whiskey City Badd Boyz
Founded in
2023
EIN
923452188
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
376 BECKETT LNDG GREENDALE, Indiana 47025-1287 United States
Website
www.wcacc.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
WHISKEY CITY BADD BOYZ brings people together in Greendale, Indiana, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and community involvement. Learn more at www.wcacc.org.
What $2,100 could fund instead: