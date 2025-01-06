White Salmon Baseball Club
White Salmon Baseball Club
White Salmon Baseball Club
White Salmon Baseball Club
White Salmon Baseball Club
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Baseball/Softball Program
Provides year-round baseball and softball opportunities for Columbia Gorge youth, focusing on athletic and personal development, community engagement, and skill-building.
White Salmon Baseball Club
2024
EIN 933673433
501(c)(3)
Category/Type: Youth Development > Sports & Recreation > Baseball Teams
Address: 12 ACORN LN UNDERWOOD, Washington 98651-9060 United States
Website: weof.membershiptoolkit.com
Mission: WSBC intends to bring year-round baseball/softball to White Salmon, Washington. WSBC will engage Columbia Gorge youth in athletic and personal development and expand competition opportunities outside the local area.
