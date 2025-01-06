Whitehall Community Garden Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Gardening
The community garden is the heart of the organization, providing space for individuals to grow their own food.
Community Engagement
Promoting sustainability through environmental education and community involvement.
Garden Workshops and Classes
Offering educational workshops and classes to enhance gardening skills and knowledge.
Environmental Education
Providing environmental education programs to promote ecological awareness.
Founded in
2023
EIN
934338534
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environment
Address
823 MAPLETON AVE MIDDLETOWN, Delaware 19709-0025 United States
Website
wjwmhlf.org
Phone
(405)-655-8955
Email address
Whitehall Community Garden Association, founded in 2023, is a non-profit fostering community well-being and sustainable living through a joint garden between Whitehall residents and Lorewood Grove Elementary School students in Middletown, DE.
Mission
Whitehall Community Garden is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community well-being and promoting sustainable living.
What $2,100 could fund instead: