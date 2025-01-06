Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Business Networking & Events
Providing superior business networking events to connect members and foster collaboration.
Business Development & Education
Offering business development and educational opportunities to help businesses grow and succeed.
Marketing Assistance
Providing marketing assistance to help businesses promote their products and services.
Legislative Advocacy
Advocating for businesses at the legislative level to create a favorable business environment.
Founded in
1963
EIN
951371380
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
8158 PAINTER AVE WHITTIER, California 90602-3106 United States
Website
warinternational.org
Phone
(616)-855-0796
Email address
The Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce, established in 1914, aims to boost Whittier's economic, cultural, and civic well-being. It offers business networking, development, and educational opportunities to its members, fostering growth and collaboration within the community.
Mission
The Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce enriches the community by offering business networking, development, and educational opportunities to its members.
What $2,100 could fund instead: