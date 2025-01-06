powered by 
Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce

 — 
Promote and develop Whittier's economic, cultural, civic welfare.
Events of 

Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Business Networking & Events

Providing superior business networking events to connect members and foster collaboration.

Business Development & Education

Offering business development and educational opportunities to help businesses grow and succeed.

Marketing Assistance

Providing marketing assistance to help businesses promote their products and services.

Legislative Advocacy

Advocating for businesses at the legislative level to create a favorable business environment.

About

Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce

Founded in

1963

EIN

951371380

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(6)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

8158 PAINTER AVE WHITTIER, California 90602-3106 United States

Website

warinternational.org

Phone

(616)-855-0796

Email address

[email protected]

Whittier-Area Chamber Of Commerce
About

The Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce, established in 1914, aims to boost Whittier's economic, cultural, and civic well-being. It offers business networking, development, and educational opportunities to its members, fostering growth and collaboration within the community.

Mission

The Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce enriches the community by offering business networking, development, and educational opportunities to its members.

{Similar 1}

