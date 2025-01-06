Wicked Clover
Donate to
Wicked Clover
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Wicked Clover
Shop to support
Wicked Clover
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Wicked Clover
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Wrestling and Strength & Conditioning
Provides wrestling programs and strength & conditioning training to the youth in Wakulla County, Florida. Veteran owned.
About
Wicked Clover
Founded in
2024
EIN
991798834
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
124 NORTHWOOD RD CRAWFORDVILLE, Florida 32327-5130 United States
Website
www.first-unitarian-pgh.org
Phone
(412)-621-8008
Email address
About
Mission
Our mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to develop their skills, build confidence, and foster a love for wrestling and fitness.
Looking for other organizations in
Florida, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: