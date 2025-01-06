Wickham Woods Neighborhood Association

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Family Events

A variety of family-friendly events throughout the year, such as the Block Party, Playgroup, Ice Cream Social, Egg Hunt, and Halloween Party, provide opportunities for neighbors to connect.

‍

Adult Events

Regularly scheduled adult gatherings, including Book Club, Wine Night, Sip & Stroll, and cocktail parties, foster community and connection among neighbors.

‍