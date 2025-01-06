Wickham Woods Neighborhood Association
Wickham Woods Neighborhood Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Wickham Woods Neighborhood Association
Wickham Woods Neighborhood Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Wickham Woods Neighborhood Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Family Events
A variety of family-friendly events throughout the year, such as the Block Party, Playgroup, Ice Cream Social, Egg Hunt, and Halloween Party, provide opportunities for neighbors to connect.
Adult Events
Regularly scheduled adult gatherings, including Book Club, Wine Night, Sip & Stroll, and cocktail parties, foster community and connection among neighbors.
Wickham Woods Neighborhood Association
Founded in
2023
EIN
922020903
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
21 RUNNYMEDE RD CHATHAM, New Jersey 07928-1325 United States
Website
yourpregnancychoices.com
Phone
(304)-485-7113
Email address
-
Mission
WWNA provides events for families to participate in throughout the year.
