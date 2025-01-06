Wild West Women
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Films
Creating and distributing films about women, their history, artists, and creations, both historical and current.
Books
Publishing books, including "Tea with Alice and Me" and "ERA - The Big Picture," to promote women's stories and achievements.
About
Wild West Women
Founded in
1994
EIN
954466970
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
15729 VOSE ST VAN NUYS, California 91406-5154 United States
Website
www.woodforestcharitablefoundation.org
Phone
(832)-375-2273
Email address
About
Wild West Women Inc, founded in 1994, is dedicated to increasing public awareness of women's achievements and their roles in history. The organization produces and distributes films focusing on women's issues, history, and creativity, providing positive public images of women and girls.
Mission
WILD WEST WOMEN INC supports and uplifts women in Van Nuys, California, working to create positive impact and foster community growth.
City
State
