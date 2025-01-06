Wildcat Lacrosse Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Youth Lacrosse Programs
Provides opportunities for youth girls to play lacrosse at a high level, outside of their existing club program. Teaches the game in a positive, character-building environment.
2024
934008050
501(c)(3)
Youth Development – Sports & Recreation – Lacrosse Teams
345 HIDDEN ACRES PATH WADING RIVER, New York 11792-2226 United States
www.woodlandheights.church
(817)-571-7884
WILDCAT LACROSSE CLUB CORPORATION supports the growth and development of local youth in Wading River, New York, fostering teamwork and skills through lacrosse.
What $2,100 could fund instead: