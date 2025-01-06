Woodside Trail Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Trails Preservation and Enhancement
Protecting, preserving, and enhancing Woodside's public equestrian and pedestrian trails through maintenance, expansion, and new construction.
Trail Maintenance Work Parties
Organizing work parties to improve and maintain trails in Woodside and the surrounding Aiken area.
About
Woodside Trail Club
Founded in
1959
EIN
941499336
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 620152 WOODSIDE, California 94062-0152 United States
Website
uknight.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Woodside Trail Club, est. 1959, focuses on preserving and enhancing equestrian and pedestrian trails in Woodside, CA. It promotes safe trail riding and maintains the area's rural character.
Mission
Woodside Trail Club fosters appreciation and enjoyment of local trails in Woodside, California, bringing the community together outdoors.
What $2,100 could fund instead: