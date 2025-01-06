Workers Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau Of California
Programs & Services
CompEssentials Training and Certification
An online educational training program for insurance professionals to learn the fundamentals of California workers' compensation insurance.
Founded in
1979
EIN
940358760
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
1901 HARRISON ST FL 17TH OAKLAND, California 94612-3653 United States
Website
www.scf.org
Phone
Email address
About
The Workers' Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau of California (WCIRB), est. 1915, is a private, nonprofit association. Licensed by the state, WCIRB promotes public welfare by determining advisory pure premium rates for workers' compensation insurance. They provide actuarially-based information, research, and educational services for a healthy workers' compensation system.
Mission
The WCIRB improves the efficiency of the workers' compensation insurance system by modernizing the timely exchange of accurate data and information. They conduct high quality and innovative research to develop forward looking insights.
