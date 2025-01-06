About

The Workers' Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau of California (WCIRB), est. 1915, is a private, nonprofit association. Licensed by the state, WCIRB promotes public welfare by determining advisory pure premium rates for workers' compensation insurance. They provide actuarially-based information, research, and educational services for a healthy workers' compensation system.

Mission

The WCIRB improves the efficiency of the workers' compensation insurance system by modernizing the timely exchange of accurate data and information. They conduct high quality and innovative research to develop forward looking insights.