Working Together For Good
Donate to
Working Together For Good
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Working Together For Good
Shop to support
Working Together For Good
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Working Together For Good
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mental Health & Addiction Support
Provides education, family crisis intervention, and support for mental health, PTSD, and addiction, especially for veterans and first responders.
About
Working Together For Good
Founded in
2023
EIN
931344609
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
505 35TH ST S ST PETERSBURG, Florida 33711-1725 United States
Website
fop.net
Phone
(800)-451-2711
Email address
-
About
Mission
WORKING TOGETHER FOR GOOD INC brings people together in St. Petersburg, Florida, to make a positive impact and foster a spirit of collaboration within the local community.
Looking for other organizations in
Florida, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: