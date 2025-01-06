Workshop Wednesday
Workshop Wednesday
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Workshop Wednesday
Workshop Wednesday
Workshop Wednesday
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Retrospectives Course
Learn how to improve as a team and get into the habit of team evaluation.
Hybrid Work Team Training
Training to improve team work in a hybrid work environment.
Scrum for Startups
Learn Scrum methodologies tailored for startup environments.
Design Sprint Facilitator
Training to become a Design Sprint Facilitator.
Workshop Wednesday
2023
923052839
501(c)(3)
Educational Support
13247 COUNTRY CLUB DR TAVARES, Florida 32778-9485 United States
campwoteki.com
(208)-587-42492085994193
Workshop Wednesday Corporation fosters educational growth and community engagement in Tavares, Florida, offering enriching experiences for all at campwoteki.com.
