World Acupuncture Mission
Donate to
World Acupuncture Mission
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
World Acupuncture Mission
Shop to support
World Acupuncture Mission
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
World Acupuncture Mission
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Medical Humanitarian Mission Trips
Providing acupuncture and traditional medicine services to underserved communities in 18 different countries since 1997.
About
World Acupuncture Mission
Founded in
2003
EIN
954831908
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
3575 CAHUENGA BLVD W STE 590 LOS ANGELES, California 90068-1368 United States
Website
woundedveteranrun.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
WORLD ACUPUNCTURE MISSION in Los Angeles is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of wounded veterans, helping them find healing and support through community-focused care.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: