World Affairs Council Of Northern California

 — 
Connect communities to the rest of the world.
Events of 

World Affairs Council Of Northern California

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
World Affairs Council Of Northern California

100% of your purchase supports 
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
World Affairs Council Of Northern California's

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Public Forum

Provides a platform for discussions on politics, culture, society, and the economy.

Global Discussions

Convenes thought leaders and engaged citizens to share ideas and discuss world affairs.

About

World Affairs Council Of Northern California

Founded in

1963

EIN

941156356

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

312 SUTTER STREET 312 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-0000 United States

Website

www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Phone

(877)-832-6997

Email address

-

About

The World Affairs Council of Northern California, founded in 1963, connects the Bay Area to the world by inspiring new ideas and local action. They convene thought leaders and engaged citizens to share ideas, learn, and effect change, exploring issues and opportunities that transcend borders.

Mission

We serve the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond by connecting communities to the rest of the world, inspiring new ideas and local action.

