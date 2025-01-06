World Affairs Council Of Northern California
Donate to
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
Shop to support
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Public Forum
Provides a platform for discussions on politics, culture, society, and the economy.
Global Discussions
Convenes thought leaders and engaged citizens to share ideas and discuss world affairs.
About
World Affairs Council Of Northern California
Founded in
1963
EIN
941156356
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
312 SUTTER STREET 312 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-0000 United States
Website
www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Phone
(877)-832-6997
Email address
-
About
The World Affairs Council of Northern California, founded in 1963, connects the Bay Area to the world by inspiring new ideas and local action. They convene thought leaders and engaged citizens to share ideas, learn, and effect change, exploring issues and opportunities that transcend borders.
Mission
We serve the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond by connecting communities to the rest of the world, inspiring new ideas and local action.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: