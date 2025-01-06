World Cannabis Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cannabis Education
Educating the public about hemp and cannabis.
Founded in
1996
EIN
954544073
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
825 N LA JOLLA AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90046-6809 United States
Website
www.wrec.net
Phone
(352)-567-5133
Email address
-
Founded in 1996 by Richard Marvin Davis and Brenda Kershenbaum, the World Cannabis Foundation aimed to educate about hemp and cannabis. Davis, a hemp activist, passed away in 2014. The organization's mission and programs are not readily available online.
World Cannabis Foundation in Los Angeles promotes understanding and responsible use of cannabis, fostering education and community engagement through its local presence.
