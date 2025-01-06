World Christian Nursing Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Health Clinics & Nurse Education
Establishes health clinics and nurse education departments in developing countries and churches.
Scholarships for Nursing Students
Provides scholarships up to $2000 for nursing students in Southern California. Recipients must participate in WCNF activities.
About
World Christian Nursing Foundation
Founded in
1999
EIN
954693914
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
1946 W 147TH ST GARDENA, California 90249-3330 United States
Website
www.wrightcountyfair.org
Phone
(320)-543-2111
Email address
About
The World Christian Nursing Foundation, founded in 1999, strives to fulfill the mission of Christianity by providing health clinics and nursing education in developing countries. Through nursing education and service, they spread the gospel of Christ to local communities and the world.
Mission
The World Christian Nursing Foundation strives to fulfill the mission of Christianity by providing health clinics in developing countries. The foundation hosts an annual meeting that brings together donors, members, and supporting organizations.

