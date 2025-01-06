World Christian Outreach

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Feminine Training Centers in Haiti

Provides women with vocational skills in sewing, cooking, crafts, and cosmetology to obtain employment or start businesses.

Leadership Development

Provides leadership development, training, and encouragement to pastors and leaders for CWO churches in Haiti.

Village of Opportunity School

Provides vocational training in sewing, cosmetology, and crafts to young women in Burkina Faso to earn a living or start a business.

Vulnerable Child/Orphan Care

Places orphaned children or children acting as heads of household with families in the community, providing support to stay in school and receive care.

