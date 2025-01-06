powered by 
Support 

World Christian Outreach

 — 
Spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
 $
0
Events of 

World Christian Outreach

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
World Christian Outreach
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
World Christian Outreach
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
World Christian Outreach
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

World Christian Outreach

100% of your purchase supports 
World Christian Outreach
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
World Christian Outreach

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Feminine Training Centers in Haiti

Provides women with vocational skills in sewing, cooking, crafts, and cosmetology to obtain employment or start businesses.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Leadership Development

Provides leadership development, training, and encouragement to pastors and leaders for CWO churches in Haiti.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Village of Opportunity School

Provides vocational training in sewing, cosmetology, and crafts to young women in Burkina Faso to earn a living or start a business.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Vulnerable Child/Orphan Care

Places orphaned children or children acting as heads of household with families in the community, providing support to stay in school and receive care.

About

World Christian Outreach

Founded in

1976

EIN

953027565

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Churches

Address

2336 CHAD CT NAPA, California 94558-5536 United States

Website

mofb.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
World Christian Outreach
About

World Christian Outreach, founded in 1976 by Stanton R. Herpick, is dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ globally. The organization trains and supports Christian leaders and workers in foreign countries. WCO also initiates community development through water projects, church construction, medical clinics, orphanages, and schools. They focus on evangelism and improving living conditions.

Mission

World Christian Outreach, Inc. spreads the Gospel, offering salvation from sin and reconciliation to God, working with local Christian workers to advance God's kingdom.

