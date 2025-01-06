World Christian Outreach
Donate to
World Christian Outreach
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
World Christian Outreach
Shop to support
World Christian Outreach
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
World Christian Outreach
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Feminine Training Centers in Haiti
Provides women with vocational skills in sewing, cooking, crafts, and cosmetology to obtain employment or start businesses.
Leadership Development
Provides leadership development, training, and encouragement to pastors and leaders for CWO churches in Haiti.
Village of Opportunity School
Provides vocational training in sewing, cosmetology, and crafts to young women in Burkina Faso to earn a living or start a business.
Vulnerable Child/Orphan Care
Places orphaned children or children acting as heads of household with families in the community, providing support to stay in school and receive care.
About
World Christian Outreach
Founded in
1976
EIN
953027565
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2336 CHAD CT NAPA, California 94558-5536 United States
Website
mofb.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
World Christian Outreach, founded in 1976 by Stanton R. Herpick, is dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ globally. The organization trains and supports Christian leaders and workers in foreign countries. WCO also initiates community development through water projects, church construction, medical clinics, orphanages, and schools. They focus on evangelism and improving living conditions.
Mission
World Christian Outreach, Inc. spreads the Gospel, offering salvation from sin and reconciliation to God, working with local Christian workers to advance God's kingdom.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: