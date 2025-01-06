World Light Community
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Camps
Offers youth camps with activities like English, art, and sports.
Afterschool Enrichment Programs
Provides afterschool programs to enrich the lives of children.
Feeding Centers
Runs feeding centers to combat hunger.
Orphan Support
Works with orphans to provide care and support.
2024
EIN
990688322
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 640152 MIAMI, Florida 33164-0152 United States
Website
wyaitc.org
Phone
(307)-369-1749
Email address
World Light Community, founded in 2024, partners with communities locally, domestically, and internationally to create mission and service opportunities. Their aim is to bring light, hope and love to the world.
Mission
Community of Light's mission is to increase the Divine Light in the world for the highest and best good of all.
