The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Missionary Support
Providing resources and support to missionaries around the world for evangelism, church planting, and discipleship.
Founded in
2002
EIN
930700180
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 181 SILVERTON, Oregon 97381-0181 United States
Website
wysrc.org
Phone
Email address
About
World Outreach Ministries of Marion County, founded in 2002, is a Christian 501(c)(3) public charity based in Silverton, Oregon. They provide spiritual support and guidance. Donations are tax-deductible.
Mission
World Outreach exists to impact Least Reached People groups with the Good News of Jesus Christ by establishing partnerships with the Body of Christ worldwide.
