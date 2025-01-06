Wsk
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kitchen Space Rental
Provides licensed commercial kitchens for rent by chefs, food entrepreneurs, and culinary enthusiasts.
Cooking Classes
Offers a range of cooking classes for all skill levels.
About
Wsk
Founded in
2023
EIN
932512577
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
16 EVERETT ST HOLLISTON, Massachusetts 01746-1783 United States
Website
springfieldy.org
Phone
(413)-739-6951
Email address
-
About
WSK is a non-profit certified commercial kitchen for rent in Holliston, MA. They offer community cooking classes and a gathering space, cultivating innovation and fostering community.
Mission
WSK is a non-profit licensed commercial kitchen space for rent by chefs, also offering a versatile event space and community cooking classes.
