WSPP Agreement Administration
WSPP administers a standardized power agreement facilitating energy and capacity transactions, operating reserve, imbalance, and renewable energy trading for electric wholesale market entities.
Founded in
1996
EIN
954566731
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness > Support Groups > Mental Health Organizations
Address
505 9TH ST NW STE 1000 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20004-2166 United States
Website
moorecountyymca.com
Phone
(806)-935-4136
Email address
-
About
WSPP Inc., established in 1987, facilitates a robust wholesale electric power market. It began as an experiment for short-term power transactions, promoting market efficiency. WSPP provides a standardized power agreement, enabling members to manage power delivery and price risks, fostering liquidity.
Mission
WSPP INC is dedicated to promoting well-being and fostering healthy lifestyles for individuals and families in Washington, DC. Their work helps build a stronger, healthier community.
