About

WSPP Inc., established in 1987, facilitates a robust wholesale electric power market. It began as an experiment for short-term power transactions, promoting market efficiency. WSPP provides a standardized power agreement, enabling members to manage power delivery and price risks, fostering liquidity.

Mission

WSPP INC is dedicated to promoting well-being and fostering healthy lifestyles for individuals and families in Washington, DC. Their work helps build a stronger, healthier community.