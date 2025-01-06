Xavier White Ministries
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Charitable Services
Provides dental and medical services and supplies to underserved areas and countries through faith-based initiatives.
2023
EIN 922702243
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
200 MARTIN LUTHER KING AVE NETTLETON, Mississippi 38858-5935 United States
Xavier White Ministries, founded in 2023, is a faith-based ministry providing charitable dental and medical services and supplies to underserved areas and countries. Located in Nettleton, Mississippi, the ministry aims to improve health and well-being through outreach.
Xavier White Ministries serves the Nettleton community, providing support and care from their location on Martin Luther King Ave to make a positive local impact.
