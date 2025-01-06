Xena Project Ntx
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Rescue Initiative
Rescuing and rehabilitating animals abandoned in rental homes, apartment communities, and underserved areas in Texas.
About
Xena Project Ntx
Founded in 2024
2024
EIN
991212441
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
2100 ROSE MAY DR FORNEY, Texas 75126-6586 United States
Website
randolphasheboroymca.com
Phone
(336)-625-1976
Email address
-
Mission
Mission
The Xena Project NTX is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals left behind in rental homes and apartments, providing them with medical care and finding them loving families.
