The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Hupa Language Immersion Nest
A program focused on revitalizing the Hupa language for future generations through immersive learning environments.
Nohk’isdiyun Nohoł Baby Group
Baby groups that support early childhood development and language acquisition.
Internship Opportunities
Provides internship opportunities for individuals interested in contributing to language revitalization efforts.
Immersion Summer School
An immersive summer school program that fosters Hupa language learning and cultural connection.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923018840
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BOX 1165 HOOPA, California 95546-1165 United States
Website
www.ymcasanangelo.org
Phone
(325)-655-9106
Email address
About
Xine:wh-ding Inc., founded in 2023, reclaims time and space for Hupa language resurgence and cultivates intergenerational healing by reconnecting people to their language, culture, and homelands.
Mission
XINEWH-DING INC is dedicated to nurturing the well-being of the Hoopa, California community, offering supportive programs and resources to help people thrive locally.
{Similar 1}
