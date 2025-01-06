Yad Avraham
Donate to
Yad Avraham
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Yad Avraham
Shop to support
Yad Avraham
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Yad Avraham
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Torah Learning
Provides high-level Jewish education through classes in Chumash, Talmud, Jewish Law, Philosophy, Character Development, and more.
Rambam Video Series
Offers a video series on Rambam, providing in-depth Torah study.
About
Yad Avraham
Founded in
1998
EIN
954648073
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Synagogues
Address
12542 MIRANDA ST VALLEY VLG, California 91607-1516 United States
Website
www.ywcaworks.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Yad Avraham, founded in 1998, is a religious organization and synagogue in Valley Village, CA. They hope to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for individuals of the Jewish faith. They also provide a high-level Jewish education to those who desire to learn.
Mission
YAD AVRAHAM serves the Valley Village community in California, working from 12542 Miranda St to make a positive local impact through care and support.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: