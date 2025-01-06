Yad Sarah
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Equipment Lending
Provides medical and rehabilitative equipment to those in need.
Oxygen Service
Offers oxygen equipment and support.
Wheelchair Transportation
Transports individuals in wheelchairs to appointments and activities.
National Emergency Alarm System
Provides emergency alert systems for vulnerable individuals.
About
Yad Sarah
Founded in
1995
EIN
980151689
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
JERUSALEM ISRAEL, Invalid ZIP 00000-0000 United States
Website
meridianhealthcare.net
Phone
(877)-876-9954
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1976, Yad Sarah is Israel's leading volunteer-staffed NGO, providing vital health and social services. With 126 branches and 7,000+ volunteers, it offers medical equipment loans, emergency services, and support to all populations, saving Israel's healthcare system billions annually.
Mission
Yad Sarah provides a vast array of social services, including elder care, home health, and medical equipment loans, support for victims of domestic violence.
