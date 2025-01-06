Yamhill Community Action Partnership

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Bank

Provides food to 17 emergency food pantries throughout Yamhill County, offering fresh and shelf-stable groceries to low-income families and individuals.

Energy Bill Assistance

Offers support for individuals facing energy and heating shut-offs.

Housing Stabilization

Provides services and resources, including financial assistance, shelter placement, and supportive housing programs, to low-income households and those at risk of homelessness.

Youth Transitional Living Program

Offers safe, supervised long-term housing and support services to youth ages 16-21 experiencing chronic homelessness, helping them achieve self-sufficiency.

