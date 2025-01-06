powered by 
Support 

Yamhill Community Action Partnership

 — 
Advocate for people, strengthen Yamhill County communities.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Yamhill Community Action Partnership

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Yamhill Community Action Partnership
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Yamhill Community Action Partnership
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Yamhill Community Action Partnership
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Yamhill Community Action Partnership

100% of your purchase supports 
Yamhill Community Action Partnership
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Yamhill Community Action Partnership

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Food Bank

Provides food to 17 emergency food pantries throughout Yamhill County, offering fresh and shelf-stable groceries to low-income families and individuals.

Energy Bill Assistance

Offers support for individuals facing energy and heating shut-offs.

Housing Stabilization

Provides services and resources, including financial assistance, shelter placement, and supportive housing programs, to low-income households and those at risk of homelessness.

Youth Transitional Living Program

Offers safe, supervised long-term housing and support services to youth ages 16-21 experiencing chronic homelessness, helping them achieve self-sufficiency.

About

Yamhill Community Action Partnership

Founded in

1982

EIN

930758732

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services > Basic Needs > Food Banks

Address

1317 NE DUSTIN CT MCMINNVILLE, Oregon 97128-8190 United States

Website

youtheduc.com

Phone

(225)-272-24981332250779706929

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Yamhill Community Action Partnership
About

YAMHILL COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP (YCAP), founded in 1980, serves Yamhill County, OR. YCAP advocates for people in need, providing resources to strengthen communities. They offer Client Services and Housing, Energy Services, a regional Food Bank, and Youth Services, improving lives and promoting self-sufficiency.

Mission

Yamhill Community Action Partnership advocates for people in need by providing access to resources and tools to strengthen communities in Yamhill County.

