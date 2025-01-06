Yamhill Community Action Partnership
Yamhill Community Action Partnership
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Food Bank
Provides food to 17 emergency food pantries throughout Yamhill County, offering fresh and shelf-stable groceries to low-income families and individuals.
Energy Bill Assistance
Offers support for individuals facing energy and heating shut-offs.
Housing Stabilization
Provides services and resources, including financial assistance, shelter placement, and supportive housing programs, to low-income households and those at risk of homelessness.
Youth Transitional Living Program
Offers safe, supervised long-term housing and support services to youth ages 16-21 experiencing chronic homelessness, helping them achieve self-sufficiency.
About
Yamhill Community Action Partnership
Founded in
1982
EIN
930758732
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Basic Needs > Food Banks
Address
1317 NE DUSTIN CT MCMINNVILLE, Oregon 97128-8190 United States
Website
youtheduc.com
Phone
(225)-272-2498
Email address
About
YAMHILL COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP (YCAP), founded in 1980, serves Yamhill County, OR. YCAP advocates for people in need, providing resources to strengthen communities. They offer Client Services and Housing, Energy Services, a regional Food Bank, and Youth Services, improving lives and promoting self-sufficiency.
Mission
Yamhill Community Action Partnership advocates for people in need by providing access to resources and tools to strengthen communities in Yamhill County.
