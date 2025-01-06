Yellow Truck Coffee Company
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Coffee for Community Servants
Providing free, high-quality coffee to first responders, healthcare workers, and other community helpers to show gratitude and support.
About
Yellow Truck Coffee Company
Founded in
2023
EIN
922237842
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
3233 BURNT MILL DR STE 1 WILMINGTON, North Carolina 28403-2676 United States
Website
youthbridge.org
Phone
(314)-396-8685
Email address
-
About
Yellow Truck Coffee Co., founded in 2023 in Wilmington, NC, is a non-profit dedicated to serving those who serve the city. They provide gratitude and caffeine to schools, first responders, healthcare workers, non-profits, and community helpers, connecting the community through coffee.
Mission
Yellow Truck Coffee Co.'s mission is to serve those who serve their city, connecting the community through a simple cup of coffee.
