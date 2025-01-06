Yosemite Land Bank Flca
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Agricultural Financing
Provides comprehensive financing and banking options to agricultural enterprises in Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne and surrounding counties.
Patronage Program
Refunds a portion of Yosemite Farm Credit's earnings to stockholders, effectively reducing the cost of doing business with them.
Founded in
2001
EIN
946075664
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 3278 TURLOCK, California 95381-3278 United States
Website
umc.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Yosemite Farm Credit, with roots dating back to 1916, is a farmer-owned cooperative providing financial solutions to the agricultural community. They offer services like real estate loans, commercial loans, and crop insurance, serving Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa, Tuolumne, and Fresno counties.
Mission
Yosemite Land Bank FLCA helps foster agricultural development in Turlock, California, providing resources and support to strengthen the local farming community.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: