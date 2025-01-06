About

Yosemite Farm Credit, with roots dating back to 1916, is a farmer-owned cooperative providing financial solutions to the agricultural community. They offer services like real estate loans, commercial loans, and crop insurance, serving Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa, Tuolumne, and Fresno counties.

Mission

Yosemite Land Bank FLCA helps foster agricultural development in Turlock, California, providing resources and support to strengthen the local farming community.