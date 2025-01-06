Yosemite Land Bank Flca

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Agricultural Financing

Comprehensive financing and banking options tailored to agricultural enterprises, including loans for land, facilities, cattle, and feed.

‍

Young, Beginning & Small Farmers Program

Special loan programs for farmers 35 or younger with less than 10 years of experience.

‍

Patronage Program

Refunds a portion of Yosemite Farm Credit's earnings to stockholders, effectively reducing the cost of doing business with them.

‍

YFC Scholarships

Annual $500 scholarships to each of the 38 local high school FFA programs to support graduating FFA students pursuing agriculture.

‍