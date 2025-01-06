You Are Worth It Community Outreach
You Are Worth It Community Outreach
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Weekly Food and Clothing Pantry
Provides food and clothing to those in need every Tuesday.
About
You Are Worth It Community Outreach
Founded in
2024
EIN
922377367
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services: Care Services: Social Services
Address
466 WINTER ST ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania 19468-2224 United States
Website
www.crcna.org
Phone
(800)-272-5125
Email address
About
YOU ARE WORTH IT COMMUNITY OUTREACH is a grassroots outreach group based in Spring City, PA, dedicated to assisting the homeless and those in need. They operate out of Regeneration Church, focusing on providing compassion and support to individuals facing adversity.
Mission
Treating each of those served with compassion, empathy and respect, the You Are Worth It Foundation strives to instill dignity through outreach events, donation drives and peer support.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: