About

YOU ARE WORTH IT COMMUNITY OUTREACH is a grassroots outreach group based in Spring City, PA, dedicated to assisting the homeless and those in need. They operate out of Regeneration Church, focusing on providing compassion and support to individuals facing adversity.

Mission

Treating each of those served with compassion, empathy and respect, the You Are Worth It Foundation strives to instill dignity through outreach events, donation drives and peer support.