Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
Donate to
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
Shop to support
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Worship and Bible Study
Weekly services and studies create a welcoming environment for spiritual growth and fellowship.
Children's Church
Provides age-appropriate religious education and activities for children.
Vacation Bible School
A summer program offering Bible-based activities, games, and learning for children.
About
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
Founded in
1979
EIN
953385381
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
853 N HUDSON AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90038-3609 United States
Website
zoecomm.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church, founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, CA, is dedicated to Presbyterian teachings and values. The church provides regular services, events, and programs to support its members' faith journey.
Mission
YOUNG KWANG PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH brings people together in Los Angeles to foster faith, connection, and community through its welcoming presence and spiritual support.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: