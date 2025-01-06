powered by 
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church

 — 
Support faith and community in Los Angeles.
Events of 

Young Kwang Presbyterian Church

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Young Kwang Presbyterian Church

100% of your purchase supports 
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Worship and Bible Study

Weekly services and studies create a welcoming environment for spiritual growth and fellowship.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Children's Church

Provides age-appropriate religious education and activities for children.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Vacation Bible School

A summer program offering Bible-based activities, games, and learning for children.

About

Young Kwang Presbyterian Church

Founded in

1979

EIN

953385381

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Churches

Address

853 N HUDSON AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90038-3609 United States

Website

zoecomm.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Young Kwang Presbyterian Church
About

Young Kwang Presbyterian Church, founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, CA, is dedicated to Presbyterian teachings and values. The church provides regular services, events, and programs to support its members' faith journey.

Mission

YOUNG KWANG PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH brings people together in Los Angeles to foster faith, connection, and community through its welcoming presence and spiritual support.

