Young Laureates
Donate to
Young Laureates
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Young Laureates
Shop to support
Young Laureates
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Young Laureates
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Enrichment Center
Offers drop-in classes and workshops to spark creativity and a love for learning through hands-on exploration.
Hybrid Homeschool Program
Blends the freedom of homeschooling with a structured academic environment for homeschooled students.
C.I.R.C.U.I.T Robotics
Provides a fun and engaging way to learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math).
About
Young Laureates
Founded in
2024
EIN
991221250
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
281 WINDPHER RDG HAMPTON, Georgia 30228-5557 United States
Website
www.cbtks.com
Phone
(785)-267-8900
Email address
-
About
Young Laureates Inc., founded in 2024, empowers families and elevates education through innovative programs and community. They offer Hybrid Homeschool, Enrichment Center with drop-in classes sparking creativity, and a F.L.L Robotics Team.
Mission
YOUNG LAUREATES INC uplifts youth in Hampton, Georgia, helping them reach their potential and celebrate achievement in the community.
Looking for other organizations in
Georgia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: