Capilano Review Contemporary Arts Society

Event

Lines into the Air: xwlalá:met Sen̓áḵw—Listening to Sen̓áḵw, with Dylan Robinson

Tuesday May 12, 1:30-4pm & Tuesday May 19, 1-3:30pm In-person at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut Street (Sen̓áḵw village)This is a two-part workshop. The registration fee covers both dates.What does it mean to sense our histories to the lands we live with, in the present? This workshop will take place over two sessions at Sen̓áḵw, where we will spend time listening to/with place and connecting that experience through writing to our own histories and positionalities. In response to Lee Maracle’s short story “Goodbye, Snauq,” we will write through a sequence of continuing arrivals, hellos, landings, and visitations, as attempts at naming our relationships to Coast Salish lands. About the workshop hostDylan Robinson is a xwélmexw (Stó:lō / Skwah First Nation member) artist, curator, and professor based at the University of British Columbia. Robinson’s curatorial work includes the international touring exhibition Soundings (2019–2025) co-curated with Candice Hopkins, and his book Hungry Listening (University Minnesota Press, 2020) examines Indigenous and settler colonial practices of listening. His current research focuses on public art’s role in the interpellation of Indigenous and settler subjectivities.Accessibility InformationASL interpretation is available. If you would benefit from ASL interpretation at the workshop, please indicate so in your registration form when prompted. There is a drop-off area in front of the Museum of Vancouver. Curb cuts are located on the right and left sides of the entrance, though there is no curb cut in the middle. There are no stairs leading to the museum entrance, and the door on the right side has automatic door access. There are five accessible parking spots are available in the EasyPark parking lot. At the front desk, visitors can request accessibility support including a wheelchair and sensory items such as dimming glasses, ear protection, and fidgets. Washrooms are located on the upper and lower floors and can be reached by elevator; there are no washrooms on the main floor. All the gallery spaces are located on the main floor. The Local History Room is located on the lower floor and can be accessed by elevator. It is close to multiple washrooms, and the room itself includes a single, all-gender stall. The space also has access to the patio and fresh air.More accessibility information can be found here: https://museumofvancouver.ca/museum-hours-and-admission