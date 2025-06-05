La Coopérative Centre francophone de Thunder Bay promeut la culture et l’engagement communautaire à travers des événements comme le Festival BONJOUR, en favorisant l’expression artistique et en célébrant la diversité de l’expérience francophone au Canada.





The Coopérative Centre francophone de Thunder Bay promotes culture and community engagement through events like the Festival BONJOUR, fostering artistic expression and celebrating the diversity of the Francophone experience in Canada.