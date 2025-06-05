Coopérative Centre francophone de Thunder Bay
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Coopérative Centre francophone de Thunder Bay

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Coopérative Centre francophone de Thunder Bay

Our mission

La Coopérative Centre francophone de Thunder Bay promeut la culture et l’engagement communautaire à travers des événements comme le Festival BONJOUR, en favorisant l’expression artistique et en célébrant la diversité de l’expérience francophone au Canada.


The Coopérative Centre francophone de Thunder Bay promotes culture and community engagement through events like the Festival BONJOUR, fostering artistic expression and celebrating the diversity of the Francophone experience in Canada.

Events
Events
Festival BONJOUR 2026
Event
Festival BONJOUR 2026
Jun 18, 3:00 PM - Jun 20, 11:00 PM EDT
Waverley St, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3C4, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.centrefranco.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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