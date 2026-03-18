Awaken Your Joy Ladies Retreat 2026

About this event
Your Ladies Retreat registration covers all sessions and meals. If you require lodging, you can add it below for an additional cost.
This reduced-rate registration is available for widows and includes all meals and sessions. Lodging is not included and must be booked separately.
This ticket is designed for young ladies ages 10–15 and includes all meals, the Friday and Saturday Young Ladies sessions PLUS a bonus Fireside Chat Friday after church!
Lodging is available for an additional cost—please register below.
If you would like to register a child under 10, approval must first be received from your pastor’s wife and the Ladies President, Leanne Garrett. You will be responsible for your child during all meals and ensuring they attend all services with you. Kindly email [email protected] for approval prior to registration.
If you’re only able to join us on Thursday evening, this ticket includes the Thursday night service along with the after-church fellowship meal.
If you’re only able to join us on Friday evening, this ticket includes the Friday night service along with the after-church fellowship meal.
For those who can only attend on Friday, this ticket includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, after-church fellowship, and all Friday sessions and activities.
For those who can only attend on Saturday, this ticket includes the general session and breakfast. There is no lunch served on Saturday.
The cabin sleeps 4 people. There is one queen bed and a hide-a-bed, which sleeps 2 people. Kitchen and bathroom included.
Lodge Room #1 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 3-4 people: a double lower bunk and a single upper bunk. Single cot available. Shared bathroom access. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Lodge Room #1 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 3-4 people: a double lower bunk and a single upper bunk. Single cot available. Shared bathroom access. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Lodge Room #3 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room only sleeps 2 people: two single cots in a shared room. Shared bathroom access. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Lodge Room #4 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 3 people: a queen bed and one single cot are available. Private bathroom. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Lodge Room #5 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 2 people: one queen bed. Shared bathroom access. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Lodge Room #6 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 3-4 people: a double lower bunk and a single upper bunk. Single cot available. Shared bathroom access. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Lodge Dining Area rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 4 people: 4 single cots are available. Shared bathroom access. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
We’re pleased to offer 30 additional spaces in the newly renovated lower level of the lodge. This handicap-accessible area features 15 single-over-single bunk beds, along with brand new shower and bathroom facilities.
Please remember to bring your own bedding and toiletries.
Duplex Room #1 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 3 people: a double lower bunk and a single upper bunk. NEW shared bathroom on the lower floor. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Duplex Room #2 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 3 people: a double lower bunk and a single upper bunk. NEW shared bathroom on the lower floor. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries.
Duplex Room #3 rental for Thursday and Friday nights. This room sleeps 5 people: two single over single bunks and a cot. NEW shared bathroom facilities on the upper floor. Please bring all your bedding and toiletries. Door to outside deck with furniture.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!